Prajakta Koli talks about ring that she received from Karan Johar

Earlier this year, Prajakta Koli worked on her debut Dharma Productions film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which she played a supporting part. Rajkummar Rao will be making his Dharma debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi. During an interview, they sat down to compare notes on their experiences and discovered intriguing hidden information.

Rajkummar Rao described his experience as “typical.”

Since Prajakta’s whole career consists on her YouTube channel, MostlySane, it was difficult for her to shift into a movie actor. After debuting on the Internet with Rohit Suresh Saraf, she joined JugJugg Jeeyo. She worked alongside actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. As she narrated the event, he remarked, “I thought it would be very hoity-toity.”

Janice, the host, also reminded Prajakta of the moment Karan Johar gave her a ring. “You also know how nervous I was for that shoot with Karan.” Prajakta stated in reply. She stated she was quite anxious to receive the Gucci ring he had given her. She stated, “I just had to say I love the ring.”

