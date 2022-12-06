Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City.

They will be presented with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award.

Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan: Prince Harry and Meghan premieres December 8.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dressed appropriately for a trip to New York.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex were pictured entering the city over the weekend. On December 6, the couple is expected to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award for 2022.

Harry wore a subdued ensemble for the flight, consisting of a white button-up and black pants. Keeping her hair up in a bun, the former Suits star wore a black dress and dark eyeglasses.

The two have just arrived in New York City, just days before they will be recognised at a gala alongside the late NBA legend Bill Russell, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and others for being “exemplary leaders” who have “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights,” according to the foundation’s website.

In the new teaser for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which will have the first three episodes released on December 8 and the remaining three episodes aired on December 15, it is noted that Harry and Meghan have previously been vocal supporters for mental health care.

The two, who retired as senior royals in 2020, briefly discuss the “conflict” that followed Meghan after her marriage to Harry in the trailer. Harry says he was “terrified” and “didn’t want history to repeat itself” after his late mother Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

“No one knows the full truth,” Harry states. “We know the full truth.”

