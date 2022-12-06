Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take over Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take over Archewell Foundation

Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take over Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take over Archewell Foundation

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are plunging into Archewell after its president resigned “mutually.
  • “The Sussexes thanked Ms. Dayani for her passion, commitment, and leadership.
  • The couple, who have a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter, said they hired Dayani during parental leave to “move the company
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are plunging into Archewell after its president resigned “mutually.”

The Sussexes thanked Ms. Dayani for her passion, commitment, and leadership.

The couple, who have a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter, said they hired Dayani during parental leave to “move the company and its projects forward,” and she “shaped its vision and future successfully” before leaving.

The duke and duchess will now lead their company, according to a statement. Ms. Dayani supports the duke and duchess in their new duties, and they stay friends. Dayani, who co-founded I Am a Voter, hasn’t publicly addressed the leadership change.

Request for comment from Archewell wasn’t immediately returned. Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, launched the company shortly after stepping down as senior royal family members in early 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell Foundation, according to its website. Our mission is to unify local and global communities through acts of compassion. The couple’s increased participation at Archewell comes before the release of “Harry & Meghan” and “Spare.”

