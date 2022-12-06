Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning by Princess Diana’s former butler ahead of their show

Paul Burrel called the documentary ‘self-obsessed narcissism’.

He said Princess Diana would have admired Harry for safeguarding his family.

Volume one of the documentary will be released on December 8.

Former longtime butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, has criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their forthcoming documentary.

The late Princess’ old butler called the documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘self-obsessed narcissism’ and said they should be deprived of their royal titles.

Paul told Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night that King Charles III should “absolutely” take action against the couple.

The 64-year-old former aide reportedly said Princess Diana would have admired Harry for safeguarding his family but not the ‘commercialism’ around him and Meghan.

‘They don’t want to be members of the royal family, so why should they trade on royal titles?’ he said, describing the California-based couple’s acts as ‘self-obsessed narcissism’

Harry’s mother was extremely proud of her sons’ membership in the royal family and was a monarchist. She always thought Harry’s duty was to be William’s wingman, Paul said.

Noting that he had always been an ardent supporter of Harry, the former butler acknowledged that the documentary series crossed a line for him.

Talk TV contributor Paula Rhone-Adrien said the pair is ‘hurting’ and the problem would ‘never be resolved’ without hearing their side.

“We’re talking about racism,” she told Piers. Discussing those who believe their mental health was so compromised that they were about to commit suicide…

Volume one of the documentary will be released on December 8, exactly three months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The second book comes out the same day as the Princess of Wales’ carol service.

Meghan and Harry have landed in New York City, despite the vitriol they have received. The Sussexes and others will be honored for social change at a December 6 gala.

