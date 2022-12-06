Prince Harry repeatedly tried to convince Queen Elizabeth to take picture with his daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry reportedly asked the Queen for a photo with his daughter Lilibet.

Camilla Tominey, a royal specialist, said the Queen “refused their request” to take photographs.

The Queen reportedly cited a bloodshot eye as the reason for her refusal.

Reportedly, Prince Harry made multiple attempts to convince the late Queen Elizabeth to pose for a professional photograph with his daughter Lilibet.

Prince Harry allegedly offended his grandmother by requesting a photo with their second kid. Reportedly, the Queen denied the Duke’s request out of concern that the action could spark controversy in the future.

Queen Elizabeth met her eleventh great-grandchild and namesake Lilibet for the first time as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their children to the celebrations for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Camilla Tominey, a royal specialist, said in the Telegraph that the Queen “refused their request” to take photographs with Archie and Lilibet, citing a bloodshot eye.

“Harry was ‘persistent’, according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later,” Tominey wrote.

