Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen at Pearl Harbor Photos

Archewell Foundation revealed previously unseen images from Harry’s unexpected visit to Pearl Harbor on Veterans Day. Harry, 38, saluted Navy officers in formation, photographed with servicemen and their families, and viewed a USS Missouri memorial wall. IOPAC.

“Before the 81st Pearl Harbor Day observance, The Duke of Sussex visited Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu,” Archewell stated. As part of The Duke’s dedication to remembering and honoring military troops, veterans, and families, he toured the USS Missouri and the USS Arizona with Admirals Samuel Paparo and John Aquilino, putting flowers at the reflecting pool.

Last month, Harry visited the USS Arizona Memorial. Japanese soldiers bombed the American warship in December 1941. The attack killed 1,100 crew members and pushed the U.S. into World War II.

Conover, 23, said he approached them. I moved out of his way because he’s royalty, so I let him do his thing. He was very respectful, courteous, and nice. He patted me on the back and said, ‘You’re all good, mate.’ It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice, courteous, and respectful.

The eyewitness said an expert was “explaining things to Prince Harry” in the new Archewell photo at the memorial wall.

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and made two deployments of Afghanistan.

Before retiring in 2020, he had three honorary military titles: Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

