Prince Harry was ‘terrified’ Meghan Markle would repeat history

“I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry said as cameras flashed on him, Meghan, and his mother, Princess Diana.

It’s a lot like what Prince Harry said in the docuseries The Me You Can’t See on AppleTV+: “The thing I most regret about my relationship with my wife is that I didn’t take a stronger stand against racism when I saw it. History was going over and over again. My mother was killed because she was dating someone who wasn’t white, and now look at what’s happened. If you want to talk about how history keeps repeating itself, they won’t stop until Meghan dies. Losing another woman in my life would be a huge shock, but the list is getting longer. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, and the same industry.”

Prince Harry, 38, remarked in the Netflix program teaser, “There’s leaking, but there’s also story planting”

In a voiceover, he remarked, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution — this feeding frenzy.”

“They’ll never defend you,” Meghan, 41, said. Prince Harry says, “Truth is unknown. We’re honest.”

Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries, debuts on Netflix on Dec. 8. Volume 2 debuts Dec. 15.

Meghan hid their August love story.

She wasn’t coy. “Nope. Confirmed? Liz Garbus rocks.”

The docuseries trailer shows Meghan and Harry’s wedding and kitchen kiss.

Meghan and Harry joined Netflix in September 2020. Archewell Productions will make Netflix documentaries, docuseries, feature films, and scripted shows. 2023 is the year of the prince’s book. Spare is Harry’s 416-page memoir.

