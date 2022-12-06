Prince Harry’s humanitarian award “deepens rift” with King Charles, William

Prince Harry’s humanitarian award will “deepen” the rift with Charles and William.

This will justify many royal fans’ “hurtful and unfair” propaganda, they claim.

Prince Harry’s upcoming autobiography, Spare, will be “another kick to the family.

A royal expert says that when Prince Harry accepts a humanitarian award today, December 6, 2022, it will “deepen” the rift between him, his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, are going to get the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award for their “heroic stand” against “structural racism.” Many royal fans say this will validate their “hurtful and unfair” propaganda against the Royal Family.

In a column for The Yorkshire Post, Andrew Wine wrote about the same thing and said that Harry and Meghan getting the award will mean more because of the race row that a Buckingham Palace guest started last week.

“That guest, Ngozi Fulani, who campaigns against domestic violence, was outraged by being repeatedly questioned about her background, and understandably so. “The palace was right to apologise and recognise that she had been a victim of racism,” Wine noted.

He then said: “But the crassness of an individual elderly courtier cannot be taken as evidence of the royal family being racist.” Yet it has been a gift to the Sussexes.

“… who, by accepting their award today, not only deepen the schism with the King and Prince William, but also serve notice that they are determined to do as much harm to the royal family as possible,” Wine said.

The columnist then said that Prince Harry’s upcoming autobiography, Spare, will be “another kick to the family.”

“The King doesn’t deserve this, any more than his mother in her final years deserved the turmoil—and presumably heartache—of Harry and Meghan attempting to be half-in and half-out of royal duties while pressing for licence to profit from their status,” Wine concludes.