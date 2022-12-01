Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out for Boston Event

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first U.S. trip since 2014 is controversial.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston on Nov. 30 for the 2022 Earthshot Prize presentation.

They were spotted with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu near City Hall.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first U.S. trip since 2014 is controversial.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston on Nov. 30 for the 2022 Earthshot Prize presentation.

They were spotted with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu near City Hall. Kate wore a dark green coat over an emerald checkered dress. William donned a black coat, suit, and green tie to match his wife.

William released a remark on his late grandmother’s love of London.

“Catherine and I are happy to be back in the U.S. and are thankful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts,” he stated. “On our first abroad vacation since my grandmother’s passing, I’d want to thank Massachusetts and Boston for their honours to the late Queen. She loved her 1976 bicentennial visit.”

William and Kate will also meet with Boston leaders during their three-day visit.

Advertisement

His grandma was an optimist. “Likewise. We created the Earthshot Prize last year to encourage hope and optimism as we work to rescue our planet’s future.”

People have said bad things about Queen Consort Camilla’s event on domestic violence on November 29. Ngozi Fulani, the CEO of Sistah Space, said that a member of King Charles III’s staff asked her about her history.

On November 30, a member of the King’s crew quit because he or she had said “very inappropriate things” to Fulani. William’s spokeswoman said that the prince knew about the problem and was happy with how the Palace handled it.

The guest’s experience “disappointed” the Prince’s spokeswoman. “Racism is unacceptable. These ideas are disgusting, and the person should quit right away.”

Also Read Prince William replies to his godmother’s racist allegations Prince William was angry after his godmother quit over a race dispute....