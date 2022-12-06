This week, the princes wrote to a close family member.

The Prince of Wales, who is 40, and the Duke of Sussex, who is 38, both spoke well of a charity they both support and paid tribute to a family “we all love and admire.

“At the annual carol service for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, a charity set up by Henry’s parents and brothers, they shared their message.

Advertisement

This week, the princes wrote to a close family member.

The Prince of Wales, who is 40, and the Duke of Sussex, who is 38, both spoke well of a charity they both support and paid tribute to a family “we all love and admire.”

At the annual carol service for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, a charity set up by Henry’s parents and brothers, they shared their message.

The royal brothers give money to the organisation, and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been there with them.

The charity builds, fixes up, and improves schools so that the classrooms and bathrooms are nicer for the kids. Henry was going to spend his gap year in Uganda. In 2002, he died in a car accident.

Thomas and Charlie, who are Henry’s brothers, are godparents to Princess Charlotte and Prince Archie.

Advertisement

The order of service for Thursday’s Christmas service at St. Luke’s Church in Sydney Street, Chelsea, included a letter signed by both William and Harry.

Princes told us, “Everyone here today will agree that what Claire and Alex have done since 2009 is great. As you meet today, the organisation is sponsoring 51 nursery, primary, and secondary schools in rural Uganda, where 1,700 projects have been finished and over 35,000 students benefit each year.”

They also said, “We’ll miss Henners’ naughty charm and great sense of humour.”

His brothers said, “Henry’s name will live on because of how well his parents did in life.”

Everybody “As long as they have enough money, they will continue to run their schools and make sure that the kids in south-east Uganda get the education they need. This will help them get out of poverty when they grow up and, hopefully, help their own kids do the same. Thank you for all the help you’ve given to make this happen, and thank you to the van family for always being there for us.

Several things kept the princes from going to the Christmas service.

Advertisement

William and Kate spent three days in Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony. On Saturday, they flew back to Britain.

Harry was with Meghan, who is 41, and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.

.

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William The trailer for Harry and Meghan's Netflix series was released just as...