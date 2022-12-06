Advertisement
Prince William asked to fix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • Angela Levin criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their attacks on the royal family in the final Harry & Meghan trailer, which was released by Netflix.
  • “You can’t let them get away with it… and also if you don’t reply then they win, levin added
  • Prince William has said he will ‘correct’ them if they make mistakes in the docuseries.
As Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continue to throw explosive bombs at the Royals in the teasers for their Netflix docuseries, Prince William has been asked to “fix” them.

During her appearance on GB News, royal author Angela Levin criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their attacks on the royal family in the final Harry & Meghan trailer, which was released by Netflix.

Talking about the explosive trailer, Levin said: “She thought that she would come in and be on the same level as William and Catherine. We saw in the trailer this afternoon that she was saying there’s a hierarchy. Well, surprise, surprise.”

“You can’t let them get away with it… and also if you don’t reply then they win. I believe that William has said that he will correct them if they make errors and they have to do that,” Levin added.

Levin’s comments come after it was reported last week by The Sunday Express that Prince William was ready to ‘challenge’ Prince Harry and Meghan if they were to attack the royal family in their Netflix show.

A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales had revealed: “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”

