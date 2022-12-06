Priyanka Chopra takes internet by storm in her dark pink attire

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ‘couple goals’ on and off-screen. The couple started dating in May 2018 and decided to take it further. They wedded Dec. 1 and 2, 2018. One day they married Christian, the next Hindu. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Priyanka Chopra attended a Dubai fashion show. She wore a pink velvet kaftan-style dress. Her diamond-studded necklace and million-dollar smile nailed her appearance.

She posted event photos on Instagram. Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s husband, said, “Hottie.”

This Instagram post has 1,000,000 likes.

Several admirers expressed their sentiments with hearts and furious emoticons. A fan remarked, “That dress (heart-eyed emojis)! Makeup! Hair! This attire is fire”

Chopra will next lead the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Also, she will be seen next in the Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

