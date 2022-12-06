Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Priyanka Chopra takes internet by storm in her dark pink attire

Articles
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ‘couple goals’ on and off-screen.
  • The couple started dating in May 2018 and decided to take it further.
  • They wedded Dec. 1 and 2, 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ‘couple goals’ on and off-screen. The couple started dating in May 2018 and decided to take it further. They wedded Dec. 1 and 2, 2018. One day they married Christian, the next Hindu. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Priyanka Chopra attended a Dubai fashion show. She wore a pink velvet kaftan-style dress. Her diamond-studded necklace and million-dollar smile nailed her appearance.

She posted event photos on Instagram. Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s husband, said, “Hottie.”

This Instagram post has 1,000,000 likes.

Several admirers expressed their sentiments with hearts and furious emoticons. A fan remarked, “That dress (heart-eyed emojis)! Makeup! Hair! This attire is fire”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Chopra will next lead the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Also, she will be seen next in the Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
