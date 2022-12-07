Advertisement
date 2022-12-07
Articles
Public condemned Feroze Khan’s reason for denying child support

  • Public condemned Feroze Khan’s reason for denying child support.
  • The continuing legal battle between actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza is currently making headlines.
  • Attorney for Aliza also provided his perspective, claiming that Feroze Khan and his attorneys are employing delay strategies.
The public condemned Feroze Khan’s reason for denying child support. The continuing legal battle between actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza is currently making headlines.

Khan’s attorney recently told the media that Feroze Khan is currently without a project as a result of all these charges since he is not financially able to support his children Sultan Khan and Fatima. He argued that they couldn’t make any promises they couldn’t keep, but he promised to help out when he began getting projects. He expressed his optimism that madam Syeda Aliza Sultan will assist them. The attorney added that they will propose two payments to the court, one for the present and the other for the future. Here is the social media-circulating video link for Feroze Khan’s attorney.

 

The attorney for Syeda Aliza Sultan also provided his perspective, claiming that Feroze Khan and his attorneys are employing delay strategies.

The explanations offered by Feroze Khan, however, are prompting a strong public backlash. The general public claims that an actor with millions of fans is unable to support his own children. The general consensus is that he must have done all of this labor for free. One supporter suggested that he solicit donations instead. The Instagram users criticized his supporters for standing with him as well.

