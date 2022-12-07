Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Tiara

Queen Consort, 75, wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara to a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday night.

Camilla was photographed riding with King Charles III in a black Anna Valentine gown and dramatic headpiece.

She wore Queen Elizabeth’s Belgian Sapphire Tiara, choker, and bracelet.

Camilla may have a favorite tiara.

Queen Camilla and King Charles, 74, were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton at the palace reception. The white-tie event is a highlight of the annual calendar, however the last Diplomatic Corps reception was in 2019 before the COVID-19 epidemic.

Queen Camilla wore the same tiara twice in two weeks. The Queen Consort wore her first tiara since King Charles ascended the throne on Nov. 22.

Camilla used a different pair of sapphire drop earrings with the Belgian Sapphire tiara, but the overall set is called the King George VI Victorian Suite. King George presented Elizabeth’s wedding tiara, choker, and earrings in 1947. The jewels belong to the mid-1800s; the bracelet was added in the 1960s.

Queen Elizabeth wore the sapphire sparkler in 1989 and 2015 during China’s state visit.

Princess Kate, 40, startled with her tiara choice on Tuesday night. The Queen Consort has traditionally had edgier taste.

Princess of Wales wore Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara for a state banquet with South Africa’s president last month. For a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, she wore the Lotus Flower tiara.

