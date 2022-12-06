Rahat Fateh Ali Khan discusses most difficult experience of his life

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has created a legacy for his family.

He has been honoured globally and played on the world’s largest stages.

The loss of his mother was the most traumatic experience of his life.

The Fateh Ai Khan household is one of the largest musical families in Pakistan and the entire subcontinent. The family has produced a large number of stars, and each of them achieved legendary status via their exquisite songs and outstanding performances. Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is a legend, and his nephew has created a legacy for his family. He has been honoured globally and has played on the world’s largest stages.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has accomplished something that many individuals in this country fail to do. He carved himself a place among the legends, which, according to Atif Aslam, is impossible for living Pakistanis. But life is not a bed of roses, and everyone experiences suffering and difficulty. When he lost his father and later his famed uncle, it was a difficult period for him, but there was one incident that was very devastating.

In a recent interview, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan revealed that the loss of his mother was the most traumatic experience of his life. After losing his father and uncle, he lost his mother in 2006. Shee was the last surviving senior member of his family.

