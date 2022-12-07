Advertisement
Ranveer Singh on connecting with Deepika Padukone over rejections

Articles
  • We bet it’s Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone!
  • They met for the first time in 2012, and after dating for a few years, they got married in 2018.
  • He said that his family and close friends are all part of his close circle.
Which Bollywood couples spring to mind? Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? Fans appreciate their lovey-dovey Instagram photos and humorous comments. They met in 2012 and married in 2018. Ranveer claimed he and Deepika had to work hard in the entertainment industry. He stated they shared this.

Ranveer Singh told Esquire Singapore about his supporters. His close circle includes his family and friends. He claimed Deepika is down-to-earth and her family is private. “They’re like a middle- or upper-middle-class family,” he remarked. Like him, Deepika Padukone is not from an acting family and came “from the outside.” They both went through terrible times and had comparable experiences, which brought them together.

“She has also had to work hard to get where she is in the entertainment industry. She is the classic example of a person who packs a suitcase and moves to the big, bad city. We’ve both been turned down, made fun of, had to work hard, depended on our supportive families, etc.,” he said. Ranveer also said that his friends and family are a big reason why he is so down-to-earth.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The two are dating.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wed in Italy in 2018. First, they had a South Indian wedding. Next day, Hindu ceremonies were performed. Their 4th wedding anniversary was recently. Ranveer sent flowers and chocolates to Deepika’s office. “Flowers and chocolates are strong. No diamonds needed. Thank me later, gentlemen “He wrote with a photo.

Ranveer Singh

Entertainment News


