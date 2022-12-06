Reason for Death of Harrison Wagner, son of Jack Wagner notified

Harrison was discovered dead on June 6 in a parking lot in North Hollywood.

Harrison Wagner, the son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, has a known cause of death.

The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.

Harrison was discovered dead on June 6 in a parking lot in North Hollywood, according to a prior statement from police to E! News. His cause of death was postponed for further inquiry even though officials at the time claimed they did not suspect foul play.

Jack and Kristina, who costarred at General Hospital and divorced in 2006 after 13 years of marriage, had the youngest son named Harrison. In addition, the two have a son named Peter Wagner, who is 32, and a daughter named Kerry, who is an adult and was given up for adoption when she was a baby.

News of Harrison’s cause of death comes four days after what would’ve been his 28th birthday. In a heartbreaking tribute on Dec. 5, Kristina remembered her “loving” son and tweeted alongside a smiling photo of the pair, “This picture was taken one year ago. It was a happy birthday. I’m so grateful beyond words he was in my life.”

Kristina and Jack established a scholarship foundation in their son’s honour after his passing. According to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund’s website, the money raised will “directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House.”

“Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in,” a description for the fund read. “He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.”

The note continued, “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

