Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Rare Peek Inside Their Romance

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Rare Peek Inside Their Romance

Articles
Advertisement
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Rare Peek Inside Their Romance

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Rare Peek Inside Their Romance

Advertisement
  • “The one thing you can’t take with you from a place is the cuisine,” Taika said in a Nov. 30 video while visiting the Old Town Hall with Düsseldorf Mayor Stephan Keller. “
  • So I prefer to sample all the dishes from that location.
  • “Rita agreed with the Oscar winner and shared his outlook.
Advertisement

Prior to presenting the 2022 Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the pair offered Vogue an intimate peek at their relationship and how they spent their time in Düsseldorf, Germany. During their “24 Hours With” video for Vogue, the Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker and the singer shared their favourite method to discover a new city: via food.

“The one thing you can’t take with you from a place is the cuisine,” Taika said in a Nov. 30 video while visiting the Old Town Hall with Düsseldorf Mayor Stephan Keller. “So I prefer to sample all the dishes from that location.”

Rita agreed with the Oscar winner and shared his outlook.

She continued, “I like to Google where Anthony Bourdain has gone because there’s a where has he eaten thing and then I try to go to all those locations because they’re usually very nice.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the ancient structure in September, but they had MTV EMA prep to attend to. This included a return to their hotel so Rita could have a fitting for her multiple clothing changes during the award event, including the embroidered gold Elie Saab dress worn by Whitney Houston in 2004.

Rita and Taika, who married in August after a year and a half together, explored their love languages at the city’s oldest brewery, Golden Kettle Brewery.

Advertisement

“I try to reinforce love in many different ways, and presents are something you can treasure forever,” she said. I give people what I wish to get.

“That’s an excellent advice,” Taika said before thanking Vogue.

Also Read

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs Months After Wedding
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs Months After Wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the MTV EMAs in Düsseldorf, Germany....

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
BLACKPINK successfully handles a dangerous crowd surge during London concert
BLACKPINK successfully handles a dangerous crowd surge during London concert
Boy accused of Fatally Shooting Mom
Boy accused of Fatally Shooting Mom
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story