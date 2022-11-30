Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Rare Peek Inside Their Romance

“The one thing you can’t take with you from a place is the cuisine,” Taika said in a Nov. 30 video while visiting the Old Town Hall with Düsseldorf Mayor Stephan Keller. “

So I prefer to sample all the dishes from that location.

“Rita agreed with the Oscar winner and shared his outlook.

Advertisement

Prior to presenting the 2022 Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the pair offered Vogue an intimate peek at their relationship and how they spent their time in Düsseldorf, Germany. During their “24 Hours With” video for Vogue, the Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker and the singer shared their favourite method to discover a new city: via food.

“The one thing you can’t take with you from a place is the cuisine,” Taika said in a Nov. 30 video while visiting the Old Town Hall with Düsseldorf Mayor Stephan Keller. “So I prefer to sample all the dishes from that location.”

Rita agreed with the Oscar winner and shared his outlook.

She continued, “I like to Google where Anthony Bourdain has gone because there’s a where has he eaten thing and then I try to go to all those locations because they’re usually very nice.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the ancient structure in September, but they had MTV EMA prep to attend to. This included a return to their hotel so Rita could have a fitting for her multiple clothing changes during the award event, including the embroidered gold Elie Saab dress worn by Whitney Houston in 2004.

Rita and Taika, who married in August after a year and a half together, explored their love languages at the city’s oldest brewery, Golden Kettle Brewery.

Advertisement

“I try to reinforce love in many different ways, and presents are something you can treasure forever,” she said. I give people what I wish to get.

“That’s an excellent advice,” Taika said before thanking Vogue.

Also Read Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs Months After Wedding Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the MTV EMAs in Düsseldorf, Germany....