Saboor Aly clarifies misinterpretation of having whitening injections

  • Saboor Aly clarifies the misinterpretation of having whitening injections.
  • The stunning and gifted Pakistani television actress Saboor wed Ali Ansari in January 2022.
  • She doesn’t hesitate to confront people with the truth.
The stunning and gifted Pakistani television actress Saboor Aly wed Ali Ansari in January 2022. The actress is confident and lovely, and she doesn’t hesitate to confront people with the truth.

She recently addressed the misconception surrounding having whitening injections on The Tall Talk Show with Hassan Choudary. In response to Hassan’s inquiry, “Would you please clarify that you and Ali Ansari had whitening injections, which were misinterpreted?”

“They were just the vitamins injections,” Saboor responded when asked about the problem. “We work a lot, we get tan and dehydrated, and that’s why we had. Had I been white, I would have been in every other drama and I would have turned completely white, but it’s not like that.”

Saboor said that in the past, directors placed a strong emphasis on applying ivory foundation to every actress in order to make her look white, but that practice has since changed. Saboor claimed that although she is unsure of whether the trend has altered, she is now in a position to refuse it.

