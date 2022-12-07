Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud

Samar Rana, a stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud.

Samar Rana, a stage performer and model from Pakistan, was detained for fraud in the provincial capital.

Samar was detained by law enforcement after the Lahore High Court revoked her bail, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Samar was arrested by the Iqbal Town Police after her bail was revoked and taken to the Lytton Road Police Station’s women’s cell.

According to reports in the local media, a stage performer has allegedly been connected to an Rs. 2.6 million fraud cases. Despite numerous reminders, she accepted cash from a citizen against property but did not leave the premises.

According to rumours, the actor has a lengthy criminal record and has been arrested on numerous occasions for deceiving victims.

