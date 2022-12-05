Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Announce the Death of Their Dog Carl

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Announce the Death of Their Dog Carl

Articles
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Announce the Death of Their Dog Carl

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Announce the Death of Their Dog Carl

Advertisement
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ dog Carl died.
  • Modern Family alum, 32, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, reported on Instagram that their dog died.
  • Hyland wrote a carousel of Carl photos, “You were our protector, best hugger, and light of our lives.
Advertisement

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ dog Carl died. Modern Family alum, 32, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, reported on Instagram that their dog died.

Hyland wrote a carousel of Carl photos, “You were our protector, best hugger, and light of our lives.” “Thanks for being the best buddy. Always. My best big boy, dad’s best friend, and Boo’s first love “continuing “We’ll sleep.”

Adams wrote to Hyland, whom he married last summer, saying, “He cherished you. Happiness.” Adams uploaded photos of Carl on Instagram.

“I’m typing through tears, but @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven,” he wrote. “Carl, you were great. Gentle giant. You were sweet, boisterous, protective, slobbery, and gave great hugs. You were my favorite boy.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland)

Advertisement

I hope I was a good father. We’ve been through so much, I couldn’t be here without you. Carlos the blooder, know that mom, dad, and boo love you forever” I hope you visit me in my dreams to play tug-of-war.

Adams said, “My jogs will never be the same, but I’ll stop by the squirrel trees if you’re still with me. Always my big hounder. “I love you.

Adams adopted Carl in 2014, and he starred on The Bachelorette in 2016.

Advertisement

In my video, I’m sitting on my couch and saying, “My name’s Wells and I’m a DJ.” Carl walks into the background, and I say, “That’s my dog Carl.” Count me out if the TV girl doesn’t like dogs. I won’t go.

Also Read

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams weds in August after COVID delays
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams weds in August after COVID delays

Sarah Hyland gave Wells Adams an ultimatum on their wedding day. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Receives Award from Hillary Clinton
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Receives Award from Hillary Clinton
Matt Damon Recalls Making 'Biggest Hits' and 'Bombs' with George Clooney
Matt Damon Recalls Making 'Biggest Hits' and 'Bombs' with George Clooney
Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter
Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter
Jackie Shroff reunites with Meenakshi Seshadri at an event in Pune
Jackie Shroff reunites with Meenakshi Seshadri at an event in Pune
Priyanka Chopra and an old friend's pics from Bareilly pop online
Priyanka Chopra and an old friend's pics from Bareilly pop online
Katie Price appreciates Harvey's second weight loss journey
Katie Price appreciates Harvey's second weight loss journey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story