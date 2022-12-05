Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Announce the Death of Their Dog Carl

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ dog Carl died. Modern Family alum, 32, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, reported on Instagram that their dog died.

Hyland wrote a carousel of Carl photos, “You were our protector, best hugger, and light of our lives.” “Thanks for being the best buddy. Always. My best big boy, dad’s best friend, and Boo’s first love “continuing “We’ll sleep.”

Adams wrote to Hyland, whom he married last summer, saying, “He cherished you. Happiness.” Adams uploaded photos of Carl on Instagram.

“I’m typing through tears, but @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven,” he wrote. “Carl, you were great. Gentle giant. You were sweet, boisterous, protective, slobbery, and gave great hugs. You were my favorite boy.”

I hope I was a good father. We’ve been through so much, I couldn’t be here without you. Carlos the blooder, know that mom, dad, and boo love you forever” I hope you visit me in my dreams to play tug-of-war.

Adams said, “My jogs will never be the same, but I’ll stop by the squirrel trees if you’re still with me. Always my big hounder. “I love you.

Adams adopted Carl in 2014, and he starred on The Bachelorette in 2016.

In my video, I’m sitting on my couch and saying, “My name’s Wells and I’m a DJ.” Carl walks into the background, and I say, “That’s my dog Carl.” Count me out if the TV girl doesn’t like dogs. I won’t go.

