Shania Twain receives The Music Icon Award for her countless hits

We are quite impressed by this award show moment.

Shania Twain received The Music Icon Award for her countless hits and contributions to the industry on December 6 at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The 57-year-old said it was an honour to have had an effect on fans across decades as she accepted her prize from Billy Porter.

“My wish is to always inspire people with my music,” she told the audience. “I always miss my mother at these moments in my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. My fans, my friends, my team, you are the ones who really fill that space…You have made me feel loved and special my whole working life and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

According to Shania, the biggest honor for her is knowing “people have found strength” in her lyrics and work in the music industry.

“Giddy up kids,” she said. “Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave. There is power in numbers. We are in this together. Love is love and when a door slams in your face, just run and leap at that door and kick it down. You won’t regret it. Be the queen of you.”

Before giving her award speech, Shania sang a medley of her most popular songs, including “Any Man of Mine,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and “Waking Up Dreaming,” which will come on her upcoming album Queen of Me in 2023.

While the audience’s dancing, costume changes, and set design made the performance a must-see, Ryan Reynolds blushed over a small lyric change to the song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Ryan Reynolds won The People’s Icon Award.

Instead of following the status quo and mentioning Brad Pitt, Shania sang the lyrics: “Ok so you’re Ryan Reynolds? That don’t impress me much.” Advertisement Shania won’t exactly be slowing down once the PCAs festivities are over. The Grammy Award winner will play Mrs. Potts in the ABC special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on December 15. Fans can anticipate Shania’s return to the stage with her Queen of Me tour when it begins in 2023. “No inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line at the Queen Of Me Tour!!” Shania teased on Instagram. “Tickets on sale now!”

