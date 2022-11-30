Shay Mitchell Ready to Get Engaged to Boyfriend Matte Babel

As an actress, entrepreneur, and mother, Shay Mitchell is busy.

But did her appearance in the Prime Video rom-com Something From Tiffany’s make her want to get engaged?

Francesca Amiker “no” while promoting the Christmas picture, which debuts Dec. 9.

Shay plays Vanessa, whose boyfriend Ethan’s (Kendrick Sampson) proposal goes awry when he brings home the wrong box.

Getting married to her long-term partner Matte Babel, with whom she has Atlas, 3, and Rome, 5 months, isn’t her first priority. The 35-year-old said, “I believe it’s prioritizing yourself and your ambitions, too.” I think it’s important that she prioritizes her dreams and goals.

In August 2021, the Pretty Little Liars star told that she’s undecided whether she and Matt will marry. She said, “I don’t think that’s in our cards.” “I suppose we agree, maybe it’s me.”

Shay is now working with Something From Tiffany’s producer Reese Witherspoon. “I look up to her,” Shay said of The Morning Show actress. I admire her initiatives and believe she’s an outstanding entrepreneur.

Shay had considerable difficulty shooting the movie while pregnant with Rome. Shay’s ever-growing tummy forced the costume crew to keep enlarging her slacks.

“They’d say “Another inch” every week. A new inch “He joked. It was funny to see my wardrobe always changing. Tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more Something From Tiffany’s interviews. Something From Tiffany’s debuts Friday on Prime Video.

