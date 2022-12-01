Advertisement
  Sidharth Malhotra played Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 OTT smash Shershaah.
  He's working with Karan Johar on the next action movie Yodha.
  Yodha's release date has been announced.
Sidharth Malhotra played Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 OTT smash Shershaah. The autobiographical drama was a career milestone for the gorgeous actor. He’s working with Karan Johar on the next action movie Yodha. Yodha’s release date has been announced.

Yodha opens in July 2023.

Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action thriller will be released on July 7, 2023. Cast and crew members shared the development on social media. “Banging into theatres! Our Yodha is action-packed. #Yodha IN CINEMAS 7JUL2023! “Karan Johar announced the film’s release on Instagram.

Sidharth Malhotra said on Instagram: “Packed with action, excitement, and big screen entertainment – #Yodha is hitting in theatres near you, so buckle your seat belts!”

Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna star in Sagar Ambre-Pushkar Ojha’s ariel action flick. Sidharth Malhotra’s debut film with Disha and Rashii would have a never-before-seen persona. The main guy has apparently followed a hard gym routine and received additional training to portray an air force officer.

Yodha may become a franchise with additional editions in the future years. Jishnu Bhattacharjee is the DP. Sidharth Malhotra’s film, initially scheduled for release in November, was delayed owing to unanticipated filming delays.

