Sophie, Countess of Wessex Receives Award from Hillary Clinton

Not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were in the U.S.Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Forfar went to the Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards ceremony at Georgetown University on Monday.

Sophie, who is 57, was given an award for her work to stop sexual abuse in war zones.

Sophie cut off the speech that Prince Edward’s wife was giving to get a tissue.

Advertisement

Not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were in the U.S.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Forfar went to the Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards ceremony at Georgetown University on Monday. Sophie, who is 57, was given an award for her work to stop sexual abuse in war zones. Sophie cut off the speech that Prince Edward’s wife was giving to get a tissue.

Sophie said on International Women’s Day 2019 that she would support the Women, Peace, and Security agenda and the U.K.’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative. Sophie has talked about sexual violence in front of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women and a meeting of the Foreign Office.

Sophie, Clinton, and Olena Zelenska all went to the meeting on Monday.

“I need a tissue. Apologies “She laughed and left the mic. When she returned, she replied, “Okay, that’s a first, but don’t let me sniffle.”

Sophie said in her speech that women build peace even though it is dangerous.

Advertisement

“Can a woman do it? This is strange to me because no smart woman would put herself in that situation. Her trustworthiness is questioned, but men’s qualifications are rarely questioned. “I’m proud of my work with women activists and peacemakers,” she said. I hear courage and commitment in the way they speak. They work hard to help people in need, but they don’t get any credit or praise for it.”

Sophie said on International Women’s Day 2019 that she would support the Women, Peace, and Security agenda and the U.K.’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative. Sophie has talked about sexual violence in front of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women and a meeting of the Foreign Office.

Sophie, Clinton, and Olena Zelenska all went to the meeting on Monday.

Sophie’s visit comes days after Kate and William’s three-day tour of Boston, which ended with the Earthshot Prize awards.

Kate visited Harvard’s Center for the Developing Child. The royal, 40, spoke with researchers about how science can help children’s futures. She took notes during her experts’ discourse.

Kate signed the guest book 36 years after her father-in-law King Charles did so in 1986.

Advertisement

The mother of three has focused most of her work on early childhood development in recent years. Last year, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important for our future life outcomes and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity”

Also Read Prince Edward and Sophie issue first statement after Queen’s death Prince Edward said the passing of the Queen has left "an unimaginable...