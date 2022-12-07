Srha Asghar celebrates birth of her newly born baby boy

Srha Asghar is a Pakistani actress and model who has been blessed with her first kid Ehaan. A 29-year-old actress wed Umar Murtaza to begin their wedded life. They both experienced a protracted period of love. According to Srha, her husband and she initially met while they were both students at the same university.

Srha got famed after she and Yumna Zaidi stole viewers’ hearts with their outstanding performances in the drama series Pyar Ke Sadqay.

Srha is a talented dancer in addition to being an actress, model, and host. She frequently posts dance videos on her YouTube account with her friend Rabya Kulsoom.

Taking to Instagram, Srha shared adorable clicks with her newly born baby boy as she is celebrating the birth of her son with the caption, “Celebrating our happiness with delicious cake.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

The cute couple usually shared clips with their newly born on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

