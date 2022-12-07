SRK sings Tujhe Dekha Toh and says Baazigar dialogue for Kajol

The ongoing Red Sea Cinema Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has attracted the attention of film-goers.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were among the stars who attended the event.

Two clips of the pair performing from their respective films have been shared online.

The ongoing Red Sea Cinema Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has hosted internationally famous film stars. The event was also attended by actors from the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Among various videos and photographs, two clips of the pair have attracted the attention of viewers.

One of them depicts SRK performing a song from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), while the other has him performing a scene from the film Baazigar for Kajol.

A Twitter user remarked, “I’m so emotional right now,” and shared a video of an actor reciting a famous line from the 1993 film Baazigar.

“King Khan sings “Tujhe Dekha Toh ye Jaana Sanam…” at the screening of DDLJ at #RedSeaIFF #RedSeaIFF22,” an Instagram user said besides a video of King Khan performing the song.

This song is from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu.

Both films have prompted several positive responses from viewers. Many responded with heart emoticons as well.

