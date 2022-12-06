Advertisement
Tanzania Influencers Kili & Neema Paul, mimic dance of Ayesha

  • Tanzania Influencers Kili & Neema Paul, mimic the dance of Ayesha.
  • Ayesha received an invitation to appear on a TV morning show as a guest.
  • She has more than 4.3 million Instagram followers.
That is social media’s power. The viral Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha’s dance moves were recreated by Tanzanian influencer and content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul in a video that they posted on their Instagram account.

A few weeks ago, a video of Ayesha, also known by the nickname Mano, dancing at her friend’s wedding to the Indian song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” went viral.

Ayesha received an invitation to appear on a TV morning show as a guest after the video overnight turned her into a social media celebrity. Because of how well-known her dancing routines were, Indian dance superstar Madhuri Dixit reproduced them last week and shared a video of them on Instagram.

The newest social media star to recreate Ayesha’s dance moves is Kili, who has a massive fan following in India thanks to his popular lip-sync videos to Bollywood songs. The film was published on Instagram and has already received over 2 million views.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The caption on the photo reads, “Tried to dance like that one viral girl.”

The 27-year-old recently made an appearance in an episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality series Bigg Boss Season 16. She has more than 4.3 million Instagram followers.

