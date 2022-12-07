The Way of Water advance booking Sold more than 2 lakhs tickets

Avatar: The Way of Water has been out for ten days, but more than 2 lakh tickets have already been sold in India.

As of Tuesday morning, 2.15 lakh tickets worth Rs.

8.50 crores ($1 million) had been sold.

Most of the sales of movies come from the high-end formats. IMAX makes up a third of all sales, and 4DX makes up another 15%. The best places are in the south of India, in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. In the north, Mumbai and Delhi are the next best places. So far, only national chains have started selling in North India. Single screens and regional plexes are also on sale in the South. So, 75% of all sales are coming from the national chains. The largest of these, PVR, has already sold 85,000 tickets as of this morning. This weekend is when the full-scale advance is likely to start.

In India, pre-sales usually start just a few days before a movie comes out. It wasn’t until this year that we saw some Hollywood movies start weeks early. Even though sales started early, most of them still happen in the last few days before the book comes out. There aren’t a lot of movies to compare it to, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avatar 2 are both selling about the same number of tickets at the same time, so those are the only ones that come close.

The business world has high hopes for Avatar 2, and the opening day number is expected to be a record or close to a record. So why are pre-sales just like those for Doctor Strange? “Multiverse of Madness” was a big MCU movie with a lot of demand from fans, which tends to make sales peak early. In contrast, “Avatar” is likely to do better with the general public. So, even though pre-sales for Avatar 2 and Doctor Strange were about the same at the same time, Avatar 2 should open to more people than Doctor Strange. At least, that is how it should be.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 are the two biggest Hollywood pre-sellers in India after COVID. Both movies have made more than Rs. 40 crores in final pre-sales. At a huge Rs. 80 crores, Avengers: Endgame has made more money than any other movie ever. As of now, no one thinks Avatar will get to Endgame, but it can try to beat the first two.

