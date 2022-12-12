Throwback to Hareem Shah’s viral dance videos

Advertisement
Among the famous people who have never shied away from providing entertainment for their fans and following are Hareem Shah and Alizeh Shah.

The internet sensation regularly provided followers with seductive videos and images. Even in the midst of the catastrophe, some social media pieces received applause.

Here are some of the popular dancing videos of Hareem Shah.

Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

