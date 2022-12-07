Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Todd and Julie Chrisley’saddened’ by 10-Year-Old’s’misleading narrative’
Todd and Julie Chrisley’saddened’ by 10-Year-Old’s’misleading narrative’

Todd and Julie Chrisley’saddened’ by 10-Year-Old’s’misleading narrative’

Articles
Advertisement
Todd and Julie Chrisley’saddened’ by 10-Year-Old’s’misleading narrative’

Todd and Julie Chrisley’saddened’ by 10-Year-Old’s’misleading narrative’

Advertisement
  • She shared Chloe’s custody with Todd in 2016 before being arrested after Kyle lost custody.
  • Todd and Julie are disturbed by the erroneous media portrayal about Chloe.
  • Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out amid reports that Chloe’s mom is seeking custody of the 10-year-old.
Advertisement

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out amid reports that Chloe’s mom is seeking custody of the 10-year-old. Todd and Chrisley’s family law attorney says Johnson’s public statements are “not legally right or valid”

“Todd and Julie Chrisley adopted Chloe. Angela Johnson transferred her parental rights to Todd and Julie Chrisley on March 24, 2017 “”Doyle,” Since 2015, she hasn’t seen the child.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley hold Chloe’s guardianship. Adoptive parents “Doyle: “I’ve read Angela Johnson’s claims. They’re not even legal.”

Todd, 53, will serve 12 years in prison and 16 months on probation. Julie, 49, will serve seven years in prison and one and a half years of probation. Johnson responded, “I’m in the process of submitting legal paperwork to get Chloe back home,.

She stated, alluding to the Chrisley family’s relocation from Atlanta to Tennessee while Johnson was in South Carolina, “While Chloe was away, I talked to lawyers.”

“We were stuck because we didn’t know where we’d wind up in court,” Johnson added.

Advertisement

Chloe is aware of what is happening, according to Savannah Chrisley on last week’s episode of the Unlocked podcast.

“Listening. She is skilled at listening.” Savannah, Even though there isn’t any music playing, she dons headphones and pretends to be listening to it.

You assume she is listening to something else, but all she is doing is hearing what is being spoken, according to Julie.

Savannah: “She is taking care of our legal issues in her own way and is well aware of them.”

Also Read

Todd and Julie Chrisley claims they “Have to Live Every Day as Last” after the sentence
Todd and Julie Chrisley claims they “Have to Live Every Day as Last” after the sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley are looking for bright spots in their lives...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Salaam Venky screening, Aamir khan's new look
Salaam Venky screening, Aamir khan's new look
Charlize Theron says
Charlize Theron says "early tragedy" in her life made her realise that "You Don't Have Forever"
Srha Asghar celebrates birth of her newly born baby boy
Srha Asghar celebrates birth of her newly born baby boy
Alia Bhatt says her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to talk
Alia Bhatt says her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to talk
Kartik Aaryan's biggest blockbusters and best performances in 2022
Kartik Aaryan's biggest blockbusters and best performances in 2022
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story