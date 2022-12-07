She shared Chloe’s custody with Todd in 2016 before being arrested after Kyle lost custody.

Todd and Julie are disturbed by the erroneous media portrayal about Chloe.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out amid reports that Chloe’s mom is seeking custody of the 10-year-old.

Advertisement

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out amid reports that Chloe’s mom is seeking custody of the 10-year-old. Todd and Chrisley’s family law attorney says Johnson’s public statements are “not legally right or valid”

“Todd and Julie Chrisley adopted Chloe. Angela Johnson transferred her parental rights to Todd and Julie Chrisley on March 24, 2017 “”Doyle,” Since 2015, she hasn’t seen the child.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley hold Chloe’s guardianship. Adoptive parents “Doyle: “I’ve read Angela Johnson’s claims. They’re not even legal.”

Todd, 53, will serve 12 years in prison and 16 months on probation. Julie, 49, will serve seven years in prison and one and a half years of probation. Johnson responded, “I’m in the process of submitting legal paperwork to get Chloe back home,.

She stated, alluding to the Chrisley family’s relocation from Atlanta to Tennessee while Johnson was in South Carolina, “While Chloe was away, I talked to lawyers.”

“We were stuck because we didn’t know where we’d wind up in court,” Johnson added.

Advertisement

Chloe is aware of what is happening, according to Savannah Chrisley on last week’s episode of the Unlocked podcast.

“Listening. She is skilled at listening.” Savannah, Even though there isn’t any music playing, she dons headphones and pretends to be listening to it.

You assume she is listening to something else, but all she is doing is hearing what is being spoken, according to Julie.

Savannah: “She is taking care of our legal issues in her own way and is well aware of them.”

Also Read Todd and Julie Chrisley claims they “Have to Live Every Day as Last” after the sentence Todd and Julie Chrisley are looking for bright spots in their lives...