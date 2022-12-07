Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square

Twitter freaks out the Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square.

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square debuted their music video for “Ghani Syaani,” it has taken the internet by storm.

The Bigg Boss 13 starlet, known for her fiery appearance, has perfected the Haryanvi rap with artist MC Square.

Shehnaaz rapped in a Haryanvi accent and killed it with her dance routines in the music video. Fans were mesmerized by Gill’s appearance as an Arabian princess, and her throng of admirers was astounded by both her beauty and singing.

The MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square’s video was shared by the 28-year-old beauty on her Instagram account. The description reads, “Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel with @mcsquare7000.”

As soon as the music video was made public, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered Gill with praise.

GHANI SYAANI OUT NOW Superstar @ishehnaaz_gill you nailed it girl!! Your voice,your look,everything outstanding!! You always exceed our expectations! Proud of you 👏 If you wanna see full video then click the link https://t.co/lodDR6MSd5#ShehnaazGill #GhaniSyaani pic.twitter.com/kEq1J3EGMS — 🌻Ritu🌻🇺🇲SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) December 5, 2022

In terms of her professional career, Gill is prepared to make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a movie starring Salman Khan. The Farhad Samji-directed movie is scheduled for release in 2023.

