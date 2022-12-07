Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square

Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill had recreated the new song
Vicky Kaushal is a renowned Bollywood actor. The video will undoubtedly go...
Ever since Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square debuted their music video for “Ghani Syaani,” it has taken the internet by storm.
The Bigg Boss 13 starlet, known for her fiery appearance, has perfected the Haryanvi rap with artist MC Square.
Shehnaaz rapped in a Haryanvi accent and killed it with her dance routines in the music video. Fans were mesmerized by Gill’s appearance as an Arabian princess, and her throng of admirers was astounded by both her beauty and singing.
The MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square’s video was shared by the 28-year-old beauty on her Instagram account. The description reads, “Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel with @mcsquare7000.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
As soon as the music video was made public, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered Gill with praise.
Advertisement
Gosh that walk 🥵🔥#SHEHNAAZGILL#GhaniSyaanihttps://t.co/3zpsBAUNR2 pic.twitter.com/B7uIBBsl0b
— JUNE❣️ (@SidNaazone) December 6, 2022
We are trending no.1 let’s keep the no.1 position 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ShehnaazGill #GhaniSyaani pic.twitter.com/5UrpEYCoMP
— ✨Pure soul ✨💚💚💚💚💚 (@Puresou04897683) December 6, 2022
GHANI SYAANI OUT NOW
Superstar @ishehnaaz_gill you nailed it girl!! Your voice,your look,everything outstanding!! You always exceed our expectations! Proud of you 👏
If you wanna see full video then click the link https://t.co/lodDR6MSd5#ShehnaazGill #GhaniSyaani pic.twitter.com/kEq1J3EGMS
— 🌻Ritu🌻🇺🇲SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) December 5, 2022
She just invented next level of hotness 🥵#GhaniSyaani x #TAKITAKI #shehnaazgill pic.twitter.com/Zrz1Q87qNM
— ❦ (@jattiStraightAe) December 6, 2022
In terms of her professional career, Gill is prepared to make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a movie starring Salman Khan. The Farhad Samji-directed movie is scheduled for release in 2023.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.