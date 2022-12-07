Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square

Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square

Articles
Advertisement
Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square

Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square

Advertisement
  • Twitter freaks out the Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square.
  • The Bigg Boss 13 starlet has perfected the Haryanvi rap with artist Square.
  • Shehnaaz rapped in a Haryanvi accent and killed it with her dance routines in the music video.
Advertisement

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square debuted their music video for “Ghani Syaani,” it has taken the internet by storm.

The Bigg Boss 13 starlet, known for her fiery appearance, has perfected the Haryanvi rap with artist MC Square.

Shehnaaz rapped in a Haryanvi accent and killed it with her dance routines in the music video. Fans were mesmerized by Gill’s appearance as an Arabian princess, and her throng of admirers was astounded by both her beauty and singing.

The MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square’s video was shared by the 28-year-old beauty on her Instagram account. The description reads, “Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel with @mcsquare7000.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Advertisement

As soon as the music video was made public, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered Gill with praise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In terms of her professional career, Gill is prepared to make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a movie starring Salman Khan. The Farhad Samji-directed movie is scheduled for release in 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill had recreated the new song
Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill had recreated the new song

Vicky Kaushal is a renowned Bollywood actor. The video will undoubtedly go...

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Royal fans angry with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Royal fans angry with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe with latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe with latest photoshoot
Mahira Khan shines with ethereal elegance
Mahira Khan shines with ethereal elegance
Georgina Rodriguez enjoys in desert while wearing orange sports coat
Georgina Rodriguez enjoys in desert while wearing orange sports coat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story