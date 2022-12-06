Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral

Khloe Kardashian posted Instagram videos of herself working out on Monday.

The TV celebrity described the gym workout as “torture”.

Khloe is referring to Don-A-Matrix, a Los Angeles fitness establishment located on Melrose Avenue.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian is an avid fitness enthusiast. Monday morning, the co-founder of Good American posted videos of herself working out on Instagram.

During one of the Insta Stories clips, the 5ft10in, 38-year-old beauty stated she was pushing herself more than usual while pulling 100lb weights. The TV celebrity described the gym workout as “torture.”

As a result of her recent weight drop, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly had problems with the workout. She weighed only 123 pounds.

She remarked over a photo while linking to Don-A-Matrix Training, “Bear crawls with pulling over 100 pounds.”

The TV siren wrote on a video, “I do not care about my form here. I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster Don-A-Matri.”

She is referring to Don-A-Matrix, a Los Angeles fitness establishment located on Melrose Avenue.

Advertisement

As she took selfies in the mirror, Khloe donned a light brown crop top and leggings with her honey-blonde hair put into a ponytail.

The mother of two is observed working out in a gym.

Also Read Khloé Kardashian pokes fun at son spitting up ‘mom life’ The spit-up has covered Khloé Kardashian. On Sunday, the reality star shared...