Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral

Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral

Khloe Kardashian

Advertisement
  • Khloe Kardashian posted Instagram videos of herself working out on Monday.
  • The TV celebrity described the gym workout as “torture”.
  • Khloe is referring to Don-A-Matrix, a Los Angeles fitness establishment located on Melrose Avenue.
Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian is an avid fitness enthusiast. Monday morning, the co-founder of Good American posted videos of herself working out on Instagram.

During one of the Insta Stories clips, the 5ft10in, 38-year-old beauty stated she was pushing herself more than usual while pulling 100lb weights. The TV celebrity described the gym workout as “torture.”

As a result of her recent weight drop, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly had problems with the workout. She weighed only 123 pounds.

She remarked over a photo while linking to Don-A-Matrix Training, “Bear crawls with pulling over 100 pounds.”

The TV siren wrote on a video, “I do not care about my form here. I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster Don-A-Matri.”

She is referring to Don-A-Matrix, a Los Angeles fitness establishment located on Melrose Avenue.

Advertisement

As she took selfies in the mirror, Khloe donned a light brown crop top and leggings with her honey-blonde hair put into a ponytail.

The mother of two is observed working out in a gym.

Also Read

Khloé Kardashian pokes fun at son spitting up ‘mom life’
Khloé Kardashian pokes fun at son spitting up ‘mom life’

The spit-up has covered Khloé Kardashian. On Sunday, the reality star shared...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bohemia takes first place, ahead of Aima Baig
Bohemia takes first place, ahead of Aima Baig
Kate Middleton will surprise fans during Christmas carol service
Kate Middleton will surprise fans during Christmas carol service
The Legend of Maula Jatt is also available in England
The Legend of Maula Jatt is also available in England
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story