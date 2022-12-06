Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral

Khloé Kardashian pokes fun at son spitting up ‘mom life’
The spit-up has covered Khloé Kardashian. On Sunday, the reality star shared...
Khloe Kardashian is an avid fitness enthusiast. Monday morning, the co-founder of Good American posted videos of herself working out on Instagram.
During one of the Insta Stories clips, the 5ft10in, 38-year-old beauty stated she was pushing herself more than usual while pulling 100lb weights. The TV celebrity described the gym workout as “torture.”
As a result of her recent weight drop, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly had problems with the workout. She weighed only 123 pounds.
She remarked over a photo while linking to Don-A-Matrix Training, “Bear crawls with pulling over 100 pounds.”
The TV siren wrote on a video, “I do not care about my form here. I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster Don-A-Matri.”
She is referring to Don-A-Matrix, a Los Angeles fitness establishment located on Melrose Avenue.
As she took selfies in the mirror, Khloe donned a light brown crop top and leggings with her honey-blonde hair put into a ponytail.
The mother of two is observed working out in a gym.
