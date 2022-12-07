Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attended the People’s Choice Awards on December 6.

The couple had a lot of laughs as they spoke with Laverne Cox.

Sarah revealed that her go-to song choice is “Broadway,” and she loves Disney princess songs.

Just ask Sarah Hyland’s husband, Wells Adams, who knows that she’s always up for an enjoyable time.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards took place in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on December 6, and the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the Bachelor Nation star enjoyed a date night there. (All arrivals can be seen here.)

The happy couple had a lot of laughs as they spoke to Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox. The pair wed in August after dating for more than four years. Wells couldn’t help but make fun of his real-life wife’s penchant for singing as Sarah recalled her favourite moments on the set of her new Peacock musical series, which also stars Adam Devine and Jameela Jamil.

“She thinks she is a pop star after a couple of glasses of wine,” he quipped, prompting Sarah to respond, “That’s true.”

As for her go-to song choice? “Broadway,” Sarah said. “Anything from all of them, including Disney princess songs.”

And Sarah sure did a lot of singing while filming Bumper in Berlin, a TV spin-off in the popular Pitch Perfect franchise. As she explained, “We were shooting mostly six days a week.”

Though the 27-year-old admittedly “didn’t have a lot of time” to do any sightseeing in Berlin, she did love the food and the architecture the German capital had to offer. “I love to eat there,” Sarah said. “My favorite thing about shooting in Berlin was the locations that we actually filmed—like the Olympic Stadium there—and all of the beautiful locations.”

She added, “It’s like New York in Sex and the City. It’s its own character in itself and that’s what makes it so beautiful.”

