Will Deepika Padukone present FIFA WC trophy during finals?

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is slated to present the trophy during the finals on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, further establishing her as a prominent international figure.

The most adored actress in Bollywood will perform the opening and closing ceremonies for the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

The Padmavat star Deepika will soon go to Qatar to take part in the major athletic event FIFA, where she will present the trophy in a stadium full of spectators, according to reports in the Indian media.

Prior to that, Padukone served as an official jury member for India at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

In terms of her professional endeavors, Deepika will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the upcoming movie Pathan. The film is scheduled to debut on January 25, 2023.

Additionally, she will appear in Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She will also feature in Cirkus with her husband, the actor Ranveer Singh, in a special capacity.

