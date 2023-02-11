Aamir Khan praises Kangana Ranaut at an event while mocking her as a “bechara”

Kangana Ranaut was praised by Aamir Khan, but Shobhaa De reminded him of her.

He took the names of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

At the book launch of writer Shobhaa De, Aamir was asked who would play her well if a biopic.

Even though Aamir Khan recently lauded Kangana Ranaut at an event, the actress is not impressed. Aamir was asked who would make a good Shobhaa De in a biopic during the book launch for the author. He adopted the names Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone. But Shobhaa made him think about Kangana.

Yes, she could perform it nicely. Kangana would do a good job. As Shobhaa applauded her performance in Thalaivii, he remarked, “She is a strong performer and she’s quite versatile. However, Kangana believed that Aamir made an effort to avoid using her name.

Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …

Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️ https://t.co/o0tS6UYLoC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2023

Aamir Khan’s “Bechara… He made an effort to act unaware that I am the only actress to have won a national award three times; none of the others he cited have even received one. I would love to portray you, thank you @DeShobhaa Ji,” Kangana tweeted early on Saturday. “Shobaa ji and I have different political beliefs, but that doesn’t stop her from appreciating my creativity, hard work, and attention to my trade, which is a reflection of one’s integrity and value system,” she stated. I wish you luck with your new book, ma’am. “Ha ha she is self-made, feisty, and incredibly smart… Why would she want a simple actor to portray her? I’m really grateful that she thought of me. and I would love to play Shobaa ji.. It’s girl love in the world of chauvinistic men,” she wrote in another tweet.

She also corrected herself, saying that she holds four National Awards rather than three. Sorry, my supporters reminded me that I already have four national honours and a PadmaShri, but I can’t even recall how many.

Kangana has frequently attacked Aamir over the years. “When Aamir phoned me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani’s house,” Kangana remarked in a previous interview. For me, the movie Dangal was about the empowerment of women. But none of my trails are feasible for them right now. Although I have two to three films coming out, I don’t anticipate anyone writing about them.

How did these folks get to be so petty, she continued. How do these individuals view a movie? For example, “Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!” What makes them do that? What even is the mechanism? This is a revelation to me—is this freedom granted by Rani Laxmibai’s work in the film simply mine? Isn’t that someone else’s property?

