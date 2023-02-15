Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi share lovely vibrant mehendi pictures

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak married in Goa.

The bride wearing a green lehenga and the groom wearing a white kurta and sherwani jacket.

The couple took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi wed last Thursday. The nuptials took place in Goa. On Wednesday, the couple posted beautiful photos from her mehendi ceremony to Instagram, along with unguarded shots of the groom caressing the bride’s cheek and grinning at her. Abhishek sported a white and patterned kurta and sherwani jacket for the occasion, while Shivaleeka wore a light green lehenga with minimal jewelry.

Abhishek is kissing Shivaleeka on the forehead as she blushes in the first image that Shivaleeka posted on Instagram. They are both seated on a swing with a wedding motif. The second image is a candid shot of them both smiling and gazing at their mehendi while standing next to a swing covered in garlands of white and pink flowers. In the third image, Shivaleeka was grinning while clutching her dupatta. The next image shows Shivaleeka grinning uncontrollably while being hugged by Abhishek. A picture of the two smiling and holding hands in a pose was also sent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

Shivaleeka shared these images and captioned them, “All sunshine and rainbows (sunshine, rainbow, and heart emoticons).” On Friday, they both used Instagram to publish their wedding album, which included an unposed photo of the groom kissing the bride on the cheek during the ceremony. Abhishek donned a cream sherwani for the wedding, while Shivaleeka wore a red lehenga with elaborate bridal jewelry.

While collaborating on the Abhishek-directed movie Khuda Haafiz (2020), Shivaleeka and Abhishek became friends. It hasn’t been long since we started dating, but when something feels right, it’s right, Shivaleeka remarked last year when gushing about their romance in an interview with The Times of India. For Drishyam 2, Abhishek had already begun filming. Despite all of the limitations during the past two years, we managed to find time for one another. Our friends could tell that we were compatible with one another. Nowadays, there are a lot of married actresses, and their careers are thriving. Relationships and work can coexist peacefully in life. This is something that Abhishek and I have also discussed. Both of us understand that our job life

