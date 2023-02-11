Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Actor Cody Longo from “Days of Our Lives” died at 34

Actor Cody Longo from “Days of Our Lives” died at 34

Articles
Advertisement
Actor Cody Longo from “Days of Our Lives” died at 34

Actor Cody Longo from “Days of Our Lives” died at 34

Advertisement
  • Actor Cody Longo from “Days of Our Lives” died at 34.
  • The devastating news was verified by the actor’s manager.
  • Longo’s lifeless body was found on a bed at a house in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement

Cody Longo, a star of “Days of Our Lives,” passed away at the age of 34.

The devastating news was verified on Twitter on Friday by the actor’s manager, Alex Gittelson, who wrote: “Devastated beyond words at the untimely passing of my beloved friend and client, Cody Longo.”

Gittelson continued, “My heart hurts for his beautiful family. “Brother, you will be missed.”

On Wednesday, Longo’s lifeless body was found on a bed at a house in Austin, Texas.

According to the source, his wife, choreographer/professional dancer Stephanie Longo, was at work at a nearby dance studio on the day she was unable to reach her husband.

After feeling worried about not hearing from Longo, she reportedly called the police and asked them to go check on him. Cops arrived at the house and knocked, but no one replied, so they had to kick down the door. He was found dead in the bedroom at that point.

Advertisement

According to a family member, Cody, who also starred in the films “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish,” “Nashville,” and “Hollywood Heights,” battled alcoholism for many years.

He reportedly entered rehab in the summer of 2022, and Stephanie claimed he had been putting a lot of effort into improving himself to stand up for their three children: a daughter who is seven and two sons who are five and one.

Although an official cause of death has not been disclosed, Cody’s loved ones apparently believe that a potential relapse may have led to his loss.

He was the best spouse and a fantastic father. Our entire universe has been upended, Stephanie said.

Also Read

How Days of our Lives final episode give tribute to John Aniston
How Days of our Lives final episode give tribute to John Aniston

Days of Our Lives' program paid tribute to the late John Aniston....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story