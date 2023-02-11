Actor Cody Longo from “Days of Our Lives” died at 34

Cody Longo, a star of “Days of Our Lives,” passed away at the age of 34.

The devastating news was verified on Twitter on Friday by the actor’s manager, Alex Gittelson, who wrote: “Devastated beyond words at the untimely passing of my beloved friend and client, Cody Longo.”

Gittelson continued, “My heart hurts for his beautiful family. “Brother, you will be missed.”

On Wednesday, Longo’s lifeless body was found on a bed at a house in Austin, Texas.

According to the source, his wife, choreographer/professional dancer Stephanie Longo, was at work at a nearby dance studio on the day she was unable to reach her husband.

After feeling worried about not hearing from Longo, she reportedly called the police and asked them to go check on him. Cops arrived at the house and knocked, but no one replied, so they had to kick down the door. He was found dead in the bedroom at that point.

According to a family member, Cody, who also starred in the films “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish,” “Nashville,” and “Hollywood Heights,” battled alcoholism for many years.

He reportedly entered rehab in the summer of 2022, and Stephanie claimed he had been putting a lot of effort into improving himself to stand up for their three children: a daughter who is seven and two sons who are five and one.

Although an official cause of death has not been disclosed, Cody’s loved ones apparently believe that a potential relapse may have led to his loss.

He was the best spouse and a fantastic father. Our entire universe has been upended, Stephanie said.

