Aditya Chopra receives praise for his remark about not being able to cast Uday Chopra

Aditya Chopra’s views on nepotism have won him praise from moviegoers.

Aditya Chopra has made a very rare appearance in the new docuseries.

Many have praised the filmmaker for his honest views on the same.

Advertisement

Aditya Chopra made a rare appearance in Netflix’s new docuseries The Romantics. His views on nepotism and how even his massive film company, Yash Raj Films, was unable to make his brother Uday Chopra a star have earned him plaudits from moviegoers. Many people have praised the filmmaker for his candid views on the subject.

In The Romantics, Aditya Chopra discussed nepotism and why Uday Chopra struggled in his acting career. “My brother is an actor, and he’s not a very successful actor,” he explained. Now, here is the son of a major filmmaker, as well as the brother of a major filmmaker. Consider YRF, which has probably launched the most newcomers, and how we could not make him a star. Why couldn’t we do it for ourselves? Because the bottom line is, only an audience will decide, ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. Nobody else can make that decision.”

When the docuseries clip was shared on Reddit, one fan commented, “First time I’ve heard this guy talk. He has excellent communication skills.” “He was definitely one of the best parts of the documentary for me,” said another. He deserves to be where he is because he is so eloquent and down to earth.” “Man, that’s deep imagine someone like Adi Chopra saying about his own brother,” said another. “Honestly, I liked Adi Chopra and his views,” one commenter said.

“I remember when Mohabbatein first came out, most girls had a crush on Jimmy Shergill,” a Reddit user said of Uday’s debut with Mohabbatein. Plus, I believe Jimmy and Preeti’s story had more material than Uday and Shamita’s… theirs was simply he fell for her and then she did… Jimmy and Jugal had more material, even if their screentime was roughly equal. Perhaps because Aditya was aware that the other boys were better actors.” Someone else also stated, “The times have changed. The current nepo kids are pushed down our throats, but Uday was not.”

“He basically indirectly called out the audience, because the audience hypes these Nepo kids and then blames Bollywood for not allowing outsiders like SSR,” said another commenter.

Uday Chopra appeared in approximately ten films after his debut with Mohabbatein in 2000. His most recent appearance was in the 2013 film Dhoom 3, where he reprised his role as Sub-Inspector Ali for the third time.

Advertisement

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan reveals Aditya Chopra wanted to work in an action movie Aditya Chopra approached Shah Rukh Khan about working on an action film....