Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra

The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra explained how she convinced camera-shy producer Aditya Chopra to participate in the Netflix docuseries. In a recent interview, Smriti claimed that convincing Aditya took a lot of time and was “a gradual one.”

Smriti added that she was speaking to him about the “background to obtain the perspective on the story” after beginning the project. In order to comprehend “all of the aspects of the story,” the director added that she needed to be sure she was speaking with the appropriate people.

“I attempted to persuade him that while my crew and I were in Mumbai, we’ll record an interview for his personal archive,” Smriti stated in an interview with DNA India. Of fact, I was sort of acting with a hidden agenda. To that, he consented. I secretly began adding him to the series as we were editing it in the hopes that he would agree when I eventually presented it to him. It was a risk since I had put a lot of work into editing, and I would have had to redo the entire series if he had said no. The expectation was that he would consent once he realized how essential his role was to this narrative.

“Anyone who has worked with Aditya Chopra in any capacity will tell you that he has the uttermost fidelity to the artistic integrity of any production,” she continued. He won’t let the creative integrity of any endeavor be compromised. Therefore, it definitely helped when he realized how crucial it was for him to be a part of this and how empty the series would feel without his perspective.

Smriti claims that “recognizing that we worked so hard to build this memorial to his father, Yash Chopra, where so many people from their hearts about his legacy” was what actually made the biggest impact. Aditya not taking part would be “quite weird,” she continued. According to Smriti, it was because of this “love and respect for his father” that he ultimately decided to join The Romantics.

The Romantics, directed by Smriti, honors Yash Chopra’s history as a director. It includes 35 prominent voices from the Hindi film business and explores Bollywood’s history through the prism of Yash Raj Films’ role in popularizing Bollywood over the past 50 years. The show’s streaming service launched on February 14.

