Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aijaz Aslam talks about getting married early

Aijaz Aslam talks about getting married early

Articles
Advertisement
Aijaz Aslam talks about getting married early

Aijaz Aslam talks about getting married early

Advertisement
  • Aijaz Aslam is a talented Pakistani television actor.
  • Shizza, Nand, and Cheekh are his most recent successful serials.
  • Aijaz Aslam talked openly about being married young.
Advertisement

In the most recent episode of The Insta Show with Mathira, Aijaz Aslam talked openly about being married young. He believed that a person should choose to be married after giving it some thought.

Aijaz Aslam stated, “I was too young when my parents fixed my marriage, I got married too early, and they settled me when they saw me doing modelling and acting. I had three sisters who were settled, and I was the only son so I had a lot of family pressure. I was focused towards my career but in the past (15 years ago) it was a trend to get settled early, nowadays, it’s good that even girls are focused on careers and getting married late, and Early marriage is not advised since one learns a lot in life by experiences and can only gain knowledge of many things by travelling and mingling with people. This allows one to make better decisions and judgements in life. In our society, children are forced into marriage by their families, particularly in Pakistan, where marriages are performed between the two families, making the poor couple accountable to two sets of parents and disrupting their private lives. The video’s URL is provided below:

Aijaz Aslam is a talented Pakistani television actor who rose to fame playing the role of Roshoo in the hit series Kashkol. Aijaz Aslam gained notoriety through modelling in the 1990s. Shizza, Nand, and Cheekh are his most recent successful serials.

Also Read

Aijaz Aslam shares his terrifying flight experience
Aijaz Aslam shares his terrifying flight experience

Aijaz Aslam has been in the business for around 3 decades. Aijaz...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lily James SPLITS from rock star boyfriend Michael Shuman
Lily James SPLITS from rock star boyfriend Michael Shuman
Mathira criticizes Syeda Tuba Anwar for relating to Noor Mukadam
Mathira criticizes Syeda Tuba Anwar for relating to Noor Mukadam
Sidharth and Kiara distributed sweet boxes to paparazzi
Sidharth and Kiara distributed sweet boxes to paparazzi
Kevin Bacon, Kyle Allen, and Alexandra Shipp are featured in the
Kevin Bacon, Kyle Allen, and Alexandra Shipp are featured in the "Space Oddity"
Michelle Yeoh's confusion about being seen as a
Michelle Yeoh's confusion about being seen as a "minority" in Hollywood
'Ruswai' famed Minna Tariq share new family pictures with her fans
'Ruswai' famed Minna Tariq share new family pictures with her fans
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story