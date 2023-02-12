Aijaz Aslam talks about getting married early

Aijaz Aslam is a talented Pakistani television actor.

Shizza, Nand, and Cheekh are his most recent successful serials.

Aijaz Aslam talked openly about being married young.

In the most recent episode of The Insta Show with Mathira, Aijaz Aslam talked openly about being married young. He believed that a person should choose to be married after giving it some thought.

Aijaz Aslam stated, “I was too young when my parents fixed my marriage, I got married too early, and they settled me when they saw me doing modelling and acting. I had three sisters who were settled, and I was the only son so I had a lot of family pressure. I was focused towards my career but in the past (15 years ago) it was a trend to get settled early, nowadays, it’s good that even girls are focused on careers and getting married late, and Early marriage is not advised since one learns a lot in life by experiences and can only gain knowledge of many things by travelling and mingling with people. This allows one to make better decisions and judgements in life. In our society, children are forced into marriage by their families, particularly in Pakistan, where marriages are performed between the two families, making the poor couple accountable to two sets of parents and disrupting their private lives. The video’s URL is provided below:

