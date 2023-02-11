Aima Baig the first female singer in history to lend her voice to National Anthem at PSL 8 Opening Ceremony

It’s that time of the year where the nation bands together to welcome Pakistan Super League. The 8th iteration of the cricketing league, or HBL PSL 8, as it is officially called, is set to commence on Monday, February 13. Set for the date is a highly-anticipated opener between 2021 champions Lahore Qalandars and runner-ups Multan Sultan at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium.

Before the toss, however, fans in attendance and at home watching will be treated to a live performance of the official PSL 8 anthem from a star-studded line-up comprising the likes of Shae Gill, Faris Shafi, Asim Azhar, and Abdullah Siddiqui. Topping off the opening ceremony will be musical sensation Aima Baig with her soulful rendition of the National Anthem.

The “Na Cher Malangaan Nu” hitmaker has lent her voice to official PSL anthems in the past. Although Aima not being a part of the official PSL anthem this year may come off as a disappointment to her fans, the singer is honored and humbled to be lending her voice to the glorious National Anthem, a task not many are willing to commit to given the extreme pressure that comes with it.

“Signing our beloved National Anthem on a massive platform such as PSL is both humbling and challenging; the latter in the sense that you are surrounded by thousands of fans in the stadium and watched by millions of users on screen – and everybody is super attentive because it’s the National Anthem. That is a whole different pressure, and I can’t imagine messing it up,” said Aima.

