Aiman Khan & Muneeb Butt’ daughter Amal’s Annual Sports Day: pictures

Aiman Khan and Muneb Butt celebrating Annual Sports Day at daughter Amal’s school.

Amal Muneeb, a delightful and adorable girl, is the happy child of the couple, who got married in 2018.

Recently Aiman Khan and Muneb Butt are seen along with their daughter celebrating Annual Sports Day at daughter Amal’s school. We have collected some of the photos from Aiman and Muneeb’s Instagram feeds.

Have a look!



Pakistani actress Aiman Khan performs on television. Aiman is one of the most popular Pakistani celebrities since she is adored by a wide number of admirers. Among Aiman’s best-known drama serials include Bay Dardi, Ishq Tamasha, Ghar Titli Ka Par, Khaali Hath, Bandi, and others. Aiman did not take part in any drama series after getting married in 2018 either.

Actor Muneeb Butt is well-known and exceptionally talented. He has invested everything in well-known drama serials. Among Muneeb’s well-known dramas are Baddua, Qarar, Yaariyan, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Bandi, and others. On initiatives like Baandi and Zindaan, Aiman and Muneeb have worked together.

