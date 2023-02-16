Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aiman Khan talks about her comeback in showbiz

Aiman Khan talks about her comeback in showbiz

Articles
Advertisement
Aiman Khan talks about her comeback in showbiz

Aiman Khan talks about her comeback in showbiz

Advertisement
  • Pakistani television star Aiman Khan is adored by her fans.
  • Aiman recently made an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show.
  • she discussed her plans to return to television.

Pakistani television star Aiman Khan is adored by her fans for her work in several well-known dramas, including Ishq Tamasha, Baandi, Khatoon Manzil, Meri Beti, and Ghar Titli Ka Par. Fans admired Aiman’s effortless acting in dramas. Aiman recently made an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, where she discussed her plans to return to television.

Aiman Khan responded to host Sania Mirza’s question on the Mirza Malik Show by saying, “Actually, I have been working for a long, I started since my childhood, then I got married and had a break, I had a kid so I prolonged my break but still, I’m enjoying my break, and I am having fun.”

Speaking of her work on the big screen, she stated, “Maybe I’ll come back, but not just now. It may be a surprise for everyone, even for Muneeb.” Muneeb Butt said that Aiman’s decision to return would be his alone, and he would not object.”

Here you can watch the video!

In our entertainment sector, Muneeb and Aiman are both well-known personalities. She is the identical twin of the equally talented actress Minal Khan. She made her acting debut in Mohabbat Jaye Bhar Mein as Rani.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Public’s funny reaction to Ushna Shah criticizing Aiman Khan
Public’s funny reaction to Ushna Shah criticizing Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt love to spend time with their child....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was "hopeless" and considered a life without acting
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story