Aiman Khan talks about her comeback in showbiz

Pakistani television star Aiman Khan is adored by her fans.

Aiman recently made an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show.

she discussed her plans to return to television.

Pakistani television star Aiman Khan is adored by her fans for her work in several well-known dramas, including Ishq Tamasha, Baandi, Khatoon Manzil, Meri Beti, and Ghar Titli Ka Par. Fans admired Aiman’s effortless acting in dramas. Aiman recently made an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, where she discussed her plans to return to television.

Aiman Khan responded to host Sania Mirza’s question on the Mirza Malik Show by saying, “Actually, I have been working for a long, I started since my childhood, then I got married and had a break, I had a kid so I prolonged my break but still, I’m enjoying my break, and I am having fun.”

Speaking of her work on the big screen, she stated, “Maybe I’ll come back, but not just now. It may be a surprise for everyone, even for Muneeb.” Muneeb Butt said that Aiman’s decision to return would be his alone, and he would not object.”

Here you can watch the video!

In our entertainment sector, Muneeb and Aiman are both well-known personalities. She is the identical twin of the equally talented actress Minal Khan. She made her acting debut in Mohabbat Jaye Bhar Mein as Rani.

Advertisement

Also Read Public’s funny reaction to Ushna Shah criticizing Aiman Khan Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt love to spend time with their child....