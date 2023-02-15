Ali Fazal poses with Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise during the Oscars luncheon

Ali Fazal attended the Oscar luncheon with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg.

Which saw a record number of nominations from India.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR being nominated for original song.

Being a member of the academy, Ali Fazal attended the illustrious Oscar luncheon where Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg were also in attendance. A record number of Indian films have been nominated for Oscars this year, including Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is up for best original song, and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers, which stars Guneet Monga.

2018 saw the election of Ali Fazal, who is now one of the Academy’s youngest members from India. Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen also attended the luncheon. Ali joined them and added his support for the Indian movies. Ali is in Los Angeles for work.

As a representative of Indian cinema, Ali added, “It was amazing to be there beside Shaunak and Guneet.” One of the most famous movies I’ve recently watched is All That Breathes, so being present when it was honored along with our theater was a real source of pride.

Guneet posted a number of images from the luncheon on Instagram on Tuesday, including one of her posing alongside Ali Fazal and Tom Cruise. Her documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers has received a nomination. In Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, a family adopts two juvenile elephants that are abandoned. This is the plot of the movie.

Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, siblings who have made it their life’s work to rescue and rehabilitate injured birds, notably Black Kites, are the subjects of Shaunak Sen’s novel All That Breathes. This year, Tom Cruise’s Babylon received many nods as well. On March 13, the Academy Awards will be presented.

Richa Chadha posted a humorous Valentine’s Day message for husband Ali on Tuesday while he was away. She sang the song Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai while sporting the distinctive raised braid hairstyle from the 1986 movie Naseeb Apna Apna. Ali responded to it in the comments section with a prolonged “hahahaahaha.”

