Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport

On Saturday morning, Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai, and his wife Alia Bhatt was there to welcome him. Recently, Ranbir traveled to Delhi to promote his forthcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He went to a college to speak with students and answer their inquiries regarding the movie and his personal history.

Ranbir was shown on camera approaching his car, which had Alia already seated, in a video taken at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. In the backseats of their car, Alia, dressed in a pink dress, is seen stroking Ranbir’s face as he gazes at her. Ranbir then turns his head and looks out the window.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir sent Valentine’s Day greetings to his wife and daughter Raha during the Galgotias University event. “Happy Valentine’s Day to each and every one of you. Sabse pehle, I’d want to wish my wife Alia and my lovely daughter Raha a happy Valentine’s Day. Girls, I miss you and I adore you “stated Ranbir.

Alia was moved by Ranbir’s gift, and she praised her husband on Instagram. Alia responded to Ranbir’s message with the words “cutest human ever.”

During the Brahmastra movie shoot, Alia and Ranbir fell in love. The two got married in April of last year after dating for a few years. Raha, the couple’s daughter, was born in 2022, making the year even more memorable for them.

Alia posted a message on Instagram informing her followers that the baby was finally here and described her as a “wonderful girl.” We are blessed and devoted PARENTS, and we are officially bursting with love! Love Alia and Ranbir so much.

In the Luv Ranjan-directed film Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar, Shraddha Kapoor co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie, which will be released in theaters on March 8, 2023, will be Ranbir and Shraddha’s debut on-screen collaboration.

