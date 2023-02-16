Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video

Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video

Articles
Advertisement
Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video

Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video

Advertisement
  • Amna Ilyas is a stunning actress and model in Pakistan.
  • Amna is pictured dancing her heart out in a recent viral video.
  • She is wearing a body-hugging crop top in white and purple, khaki slacks.
Advertisement

Amna Ilyas, a stunning actress and model, breaks out some dancing moves while wearing stylish attire, and we are enjoying her unique movements and fire enthusiasm. Amna is pictured dancing her heart out to Big Boss Vette’s “Pretty girls stroll” while wearing a body-hugging crop top in white and purple, khaki slacks, and tan boots.

Have a look!

 

She recently dressed cutely for Valentine’s Day, wearing wide-leg trousers with a heart pattern and a white sleeveless shirt with red hot heels.

At the age of 20, Amna started her modelling career in 2007. She started acting in 2013, and thanks to her sparkling charms, she quickly rose through the ranks of Pakistan’s top models to become a supermodel there. Amna went on to star in blockbuster films including Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Ready Steady No, and Baaji. She has additionally made appearances in the television series Janam Jali, Dil Nahi Manta, Tum Meray Pass Raho, Kaffara, and Jhanka Tanki.

Advertisement

Also Read

Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie

Amna Ilyas is a movie star and supermodel. A popular meme that...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar surprise Mumbai Metro riders
Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar surprise Mumbai Metro riders
Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit
Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit
Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 
Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 
Princess Eugenie challenging royal family with ties to Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie challenging royal family with ties to Prince Harry
Brendan Fraser speaks out on the unfinished film Batgirl
Brendan Fraser speaks out on the unfinished film Batgirl
SRK appears intense in the picture from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot
SRK appears intense in the picture from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story