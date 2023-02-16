Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video

Amna Ilyas is a stunning actress and model in Pakistan.

Amna is pictured dancing her heart out in a recent viral video.

She is wearing a body-hugging crop top in white and purple, khaki slacks.

Amna Ilyas, a stunning actress and model, breaks out some dancing moves while wearing stylish attire, and we are enjoying her unique movements and fire enthusiasm. Amna is pictured dancing her heart out to Big Boss Vette’s “Pretty girls stroll” while wearing a body-hugging crop top in white and purple, khaki slacks, and tan boots.

Have a look!

She recently dressed cutely for Valentine’s Day, wearing wide-leg trousers with a heart pattern and a white sleeveless shirt with red hot heels.

At the age of 20, Amna started her modelling career in 2007. She started acting in 2013, and thanks to her sparkling charms, she quickly rose through the ranks of Pakistan’s top models to become a supermodel there. Amna went on to star in blockbuster films including Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Ready Steady No, and Baaji. She has additionally made appearances in the television series Janam Jali, Dil Nahi Manta, Tum Meray Pass Raho, Kaffara, and Jhanka Tanki.

