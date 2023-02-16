Andrea Riseborough criticised the film industry as being “abhorrently unequal”.

Andrea Riseborough criticised the film industry as being “abhorrently unequal” in her first interview following the uproar surrounding her Oscar nomination.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it would “conduct a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” after the 41-year-old star’s unexpected Best Actress nomination at the Oscars for her work on the little-known “To Leslie” received high-profile support from people like Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton, and Cate Blanchett, but later said she would remain on the shortlist.

Yet Andrea argued that the discussion around her nomination, which came while Black actors Danielle Deadwyler from “Until” and Viola Davis from “The Woman King” were shockingly passed over, was “essential” but has “seriously damaged” her.

“It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary.

“The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I’m mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen.

“I am grateful for the conversation because it must be had. It has deeply impacted me.”

The ‘Nocturnal Animals’ actress is unsure what, if anything, her experiences will mean for future awards campaigning.

She said: “Awards campaigning is as acerbically exclusive as it has always been. I do not yet know which measures will best encourage meritocracy. I’ve been working toward discovering them and will continue to.”

But the British actress acknowledged one “ray of light” amid the controversy is that ‘To Leslie’ has received a bigger platform.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s been confusing. And it’s wonderful the film’s getting seen. I suppose it’s a really bright ray of light. When any of us engage in anything, we want for that piece of work to be absorbed in some way. You can’t control how people absorb it.”

