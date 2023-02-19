Anne Hathaway rocks sheer dress for berlin film festival premiere

For the Berlin International Film Festival.

Anne Hathaway was completely transparent.

The Oscar winner, 40, made a statement at the premiere of her newest film.

Anne Hathaway accessorized the elaborate leather bow cage dress, which was layered over a sheer polka dot underlay, with matching opera gloves and a stylish updo. She added more jewellery, including earrings and rings made of Bulgarian diamonds.

Hathaway has recently been having success with the brand’s couture, with her most recent look featuring head-to-toe leopard print at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Hathaway, a longstanding friend of the fashion house, attended the event at Paris Fashion Week with her husband Adam Shulman wearing a fitted, embellished leopard print little dress paired with dazzling tights. She added dazzling clutch and leopard-print shoes to complete the fierce look.

The fashion icon wore a navy blue overcoat over a tan sweater, and the headwear complimented it well. She completed the street-style outfit with flared blue jeans with released hems and finished the look with a splash of bling in the form of dazzling silver cowboy boots.

