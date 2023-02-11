Annual celeb Super Bowl lunch hosted by tycoon Michael Rubin.

Michael Rubin & Casey Wasserman brought the Super Bowl luncheon to Arizona.

The luncheon has grown to be one of the most important events.

Advertisement

In preparation for the big game, on Friday, Michael Rubin and Casey Wasserman brought their yearly star-studded Super Bowl luncheon to Arizona.

At the Scottsdale Etta restaurant, lawmakers, NFL club owners, and Hollywood celebrities gathered to celebrate.

According to spies, attendance included the governors of Arizona, Pennsylvania, and California as well as comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill, and DJ Steve Aoki.

Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills player who had a heart arrest and passed out during a “Monday Night Football” game but has since recovered, was also present.

At an NFL Honors celebration on Thursday night, Hamlin was also honoured. According to reports, Hamlin spoke with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL legend Peyton Manning while he was in attendance.

The luncheon has grown to be one of the most important events over Super Bowl weekend, and Rubin also throws a bigger party for his Fanatics company. We hear that Travis Scott, J Balvin, Lil Baby, and The Chainsmokers, who were all present at the lunch, will perform at that party on Saturday.

Advertisement

Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, numerous NFL owners, including Dean Spanos, David Tepper, and Stan Kroenke, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, 49ers CEO Jed York, Eagles EVP Howie Roseman, Vikings president Mark Wilf, Cowboys executive Jerry Jones Jr., Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, 76ers owner Josh Harris and team partner David Adelman, NBA Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio, and numerous others were also in attendance at the luncheon

As well as media executives like NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Skydance Media producer David Ellison, marketing guru Maverick Carter, and Kevin Durant’s business partner Rich Kleiman, there were reportedly former and current athletes like Alex Rodriguez, Russell Wilson, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Also Read Rihanna claims that combination of motherhood, Oscars, and the “Super Bowl” has her “pinching” Rihanna is thanking her lucky stars as she prepares to perform as...